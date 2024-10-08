Identity Crisis Pt. 3

The perspective of innocence seems to be very attractive. It is so easy to blame others for our condition instead of putting the blame where it belongs.

Seems the main consequence of sin is blaming others for our actions. Adam blamed Eve, Eve blamed the serpent.

Are the problems that affects our lives the consequences of what others have done and we’re just innocent victims or are our choices to be blamed and could the real culprit be wrong teachings and indoctrinations we’ve have been fed affects our decisions when given choices?

In this video we explore this idea of whether we are innocent victims, or we've been misled in most things pertaining to the education we got?

I trust you are willing to examine with an open mind.