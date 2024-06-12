22-YEAR OLD WOMAN STABBED 🔪 IN MIDTOWN

Phil Taitt has details on a stabbing that left a 22-year-old woman dead in Midtown.





https://abc7ny.com/post/manhattan-fatal-stabbing-22-year-old-woman-stabbed/14938924/





Check out more Eyewitness News - http://abc7ny.com/





Find us on social media:

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/ABC7NY/

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/abc7ny/

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/abc7ny

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@abc7ny





We’re abc7NY, also known as Channel 7 and WABC-TV on TV, home to Eyewitness News, New York’s Number 1 news. We hope you love us on YouTube as much as you do on television!





NEW TIPS:

Online: http://abc7ny.com/submit-a-news-tip/2599968/

Email: [email protected]





About WABC-TV: https://abc7ny.com/about/





#nyc #news #stabbing #fatalstabbing #deadlystabbing #knife #fight #nypd #investigation





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8SfWxqM7ZeM





A 22-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday night, according to police and sources.





The NYPD said that the victim was stabbed in the chest at around 10:17 pm, close to the junction of West 40th Street and Eighth Avenue. After being taken to Bellevue Hospital, she was declared dead, according to police.





Authorities added that a suspect, identified as a female wearing blue jeans and a white top, was observed running away down Eighth Avenue from the scene. The inquiry is underway and no one has been taken into custody.





https://lavocedinewyork.com/en/new-york/2024/06/12/22-year-old-woman-stabbed-to-death-in-midtown-manhattan/





And in other news:





https://www.splcenter.org/hatewatch/2018/04/18/class-conflict-dividing-america%E2%80%99s-race-warriors