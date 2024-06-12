22-YEAR OLD WOMAN STABBED 🔪 IN MIDTOWN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Phil Taitt has details on a stabbing that left a 22-year-old woman dead in Midtown.
https://abc7ny.com/post/manhattan-fatal-stabbing-22-year-old-woman-stabbed/14938924/
Check out more Eyewitness News - http://abc7ny.com/
Find us on social media:
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/ABC7NY/
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/abc7ny/
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/abc7ny
TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@abc7ny
We’re abc7NY, also known as Channel 7 and WABC-TV on TV, home to Eyewitness News, New York’s Number 1 news. We hope you love us on YouTube as much as you do on television!
NEW TIPS:
Online: http://abc7ny.com/submit-a-news-tip/2599968/
Email: [email protected]
About WABC-TV: https://abc7ny.com/about/
#nyc #news #stabbing #fatalstabbing #deadlystabbing #knife #fight #nypd #investigation
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8SfWxqM7ZeM
A 22-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday night, according to police and sources.
The NYPD said that the victim was stabbed in the chest at around 10:17 pm, close to the junction of West 40th Street and Eighth Avenue. After being taken to Bellevue Hospital, she was declared dead, according to police.
Authorities added that a suspect, identified as a female wearing blue jeans and a white top, was observed running away down Eighth Avenue from the scene. The inquiry is underway and no one has been taken into custody.
https://lavocedinewyork.com/en/new-york/2024/06/12/22-year-old-woman-stabbed-to-death-in-midtown-manhattan/
And in other news:
https://www.splcenter.org/hatewatch/2018/04/18/class-conflict-dividing-america%E2%80%99s-race-warriors