Corruption's Last Stand - Can Judges Save the Democrats?

March 17, 2025 - As their schemes fail one-by-one, the Deep State has just one card left to play: lawfare. Activist Democrat judges are stopping Trump by slapping temporary restraining orders on his policies at a breakneck pace. Democrats are now the party without a plan except to protect criminals and corruption.





