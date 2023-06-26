© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
And to think, this wasn't that long ago!
Then: Calm Before the Storm, Independence Day Tribute. First two years accomplishments.
Now: Compare to today's very stark contrast. You decide.
A call to Create Memes:
Q !!mG7VJxZNCI ID: 58ea93 No.5629243 3030
Mar 11 2019 17:33:31 (EST)
https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/briefings-statements/the-historic-results-of-president-donald-j-trumps-first-two-years-in-office/
(Note: The Biden WH was rewriting the URL to BREAK it. If you get 404 error, paste/go again.)
Memes, Memes, and more Memes.
#WAKEUPAMERICA
#FACTSMATTER
#SAVEAMERICA
#UNITEDNOTDIVIDED
#WWG1WGA
Q
Original video:
https://odysee.com/@Cranker:6/q-calm-before-the-storm-tribute-4th-of:f
on Rumble: @Q Great Awakening Meme Videos