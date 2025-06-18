BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🇨🇦 Hope for Canada in Challenging Times | Pastor Chris Mathis on Revival, National Unity & More
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
5 views • 2 months ago

*Donate to help us make more shows at www.faytene.tv/donate or by calling 1-866-844-0844.*


Is there still hope for Canada? Pastor Chris Mathis believes *yes!* In this powerful conversation, he unpacks the spiritual hunger rising across the nation, the reality behind Alberta’s frustration, and how *you* can be a part of a redemptive plan for our land.


👉 Be encouraged, stirred, and reminded that *Canada still has great promise*.


*In this episode:*


* The story of Nikki Mathis' shocking detention during COVID—and how their family stood in faith

* Alberta's growing cry for justice, economic fairness & national recognition

* How the Church must respond to moral challenges like MAiD expansion

* Real revival happening now at Summit Church—miracles, salvations & youth awakenings

* Why compassion, humility, and courage are keys to cultural impact


*Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and share this video with friends who care about Canada’s future.*


🔔 If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:

Sign Up Now: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/SIOjsQm?source\_id=47da1c3d-c366-42f6-8dfb-95daf8437787\&source\_type=em


*FIND US AT:*

🌐 Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

📱 Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

📺 YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

🎥 Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

💥 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15CfHysmnsJO

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv


