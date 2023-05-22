Truckin 4 Troops Scott Mallary Offers VA and Post-Military Support for Veterans Nationwide

Scott Mallary has a special mission: helping American military service members and their families however he can. He founded Truckin 4 Troops, which helps thousands of veterans and their families get the help they need after returning from their dangerous and often damaging missions. Scott explains how he kick-started his organization and why it’s important to keep serving America’s most selfless heroes. “They gave everything,” he shares. “I felt like I had to do the same.” Truckin 4 Troops helps service members deal with the difficulties of the VA, and they also aid them in adapting to their post-military lives, sometimes with difficult and life-altering injuries like limb loss.







TAKEAWAYS





Many service members go through difficult periods of time following their return from deployment and they need support





Scott has helped veterans get great deals on vehicles





One of the first things Scott did to encourage troops was donate iPod shuffles to VAs for service members loaded with patriotic songs





Donate to Truckin 4 Troops so they can continue supporting American service members nationwide







