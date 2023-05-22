Truckin 4 Troops Scott Mallary Offers VA and Post-Military Support for Veterans Nationwide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scott Mallary has a special mission: helping American military service members and their families however he can. He founded Truckin 4 Troops, which helps thousands of veterans and their families get the help they need after returning from their dangerous and often damaging missions. Scott explains how he kick-started his organization and why it’s important to keep serving America’s most selfless heroes. “They gave everything,” he shares. “I felt like I had to do the same.” Truckin 4 Troops helps service members deal with the difficulties of the VA, and they also aid them in adapting to their post-military lives, sometimes with difficult and life-altering injuries like limb loss.
TAKEAWAYS
Many service members go through difficult periods of time following their return from deployment and they need support
Scott has helped veterans get great deals on vehicles
One of the first things Scott did to encourage troops was donate iPod shuffles to VAs for service members loaded with patriotic songs
Donate to Truckin 4 Troops so they can continue supporting American service members nationwide
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
🔗 CONNECT WITH TRUCKIN 4 TROOPS
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
