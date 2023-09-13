Time The Closing of Your New Home Right Or THIS Will Happen!

CHRIS BERGER is a licensed real estate agent in NY and FL – https://bergerpoints..com

Chris is a Home Masonry Expert and realtor with a combined 40+ years of property management, sales and renovation experience.

Chris specializes in helping 1st time home buyers and investors find the deals they really want!

Contact Chris at: [email protected]

https://bergerpoints.com





























#experiencedrealtor #firsttimehomebuyer #firsttimehomebuyers #firsttimebuyer #realtor #propertymanagement #propertyinvesting #fixandfliprealestate #fixandflips #fixandsell #fixandfliprealestate #saleofland #putnamcounty #putnamny #duchesscountyny #tipsforbuyingahome #tipsforbuyers #tipsforbuyingahousein2023 #tipsforbuyingahouse #tipsforbuyingyourfirsthouse #buyahouse #howtobuyahouse #howtobuyahome #howtofixahome #howtofixahomeandremodelit





























experiencedrealtor, firsttimehomebuyer, firsttimehomebuyers, firsttimebuyer, realtor, propertymanagement, propertyinvesting, fixandfliprealestate, fixandflips, fixandsell, saleofland, putnamcounty, putnamny, duchesscountyny, tipsforbuyingahome, tipsforbuyers, tipsforbuyingahouse, tipsforbuyingyourfirsthouse, buyahouse, howtobuyahouse, howtobuyahome, howtofixahome, mortgage rate tips, seller financing, lower your interest rate







https://bergerpoints.com



Get your copy of The BergerPoints 1st Time Home Buyers Check List here: https://madmimi.com/signups/142e188b3a664d9b8a3acfe382d1cfc3/join



