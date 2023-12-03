LOVE THE TRUTH - TRUE WORLD HISTORY - THE NEPHILIM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Genesis 6:4 - Fallen Angels and the origins of the Nephilim
Mankind's 3 rebellions: Gen 3 (Adam & Eve), Gen 6 (Fallen Angels), Gen 10 (Tower of Babel)
The Book of Enoch - known in Jesus' time, lost to history, rediscovered for our generation
Evidence of giant Nephilim throughout the world (kept hidden by those in charge)
Mystery Babylon's plans for Mankind's 4th Rebellion