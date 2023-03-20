Walter Veith - Big Bang or Big GOD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Was it the irrepressible force of a big bang that brought forth the universe and triggered the development of life? Or is this old, holy book right whose mysterious 66 writings begin with the simple words: In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth?
Evolution or creation: two world views that could hardly be more diverse, with far-reaching consequences for mankind.
This event is a clear plea for the fact that man is not a product of chance but carries the ingenious handwriting of a loving creator. It is time for a new enlightenment, one that makes sense instead of robbing it, one that does not take God from us but brings Him back.