Madej-Kesterson. Super Soldier Hydrogel Induces Suicide.

Military research into thought control using synthetic hydrogel: maneuver aircraft controls by thought after injecting special cyborg hydrogel. Hydrogel has synthetic, self-replicating components that hijack human biology. The merge between tech and human is not working. We love tech. But not in our body.
FULL SHOW: January 24, 2023, Scott Kesterson from Bards FM with Carrie Madej
"Scott Kesterson is a backpack journalist and documentary filmmaker. He spent 3 1/2 years in Afghanistan where he was the first embedded citizen journalist in the Department of Defense Embed Program and was awarded an Emmy for his video shorts of combat in 2007. He has worked with Special Operations units and founded a cultural intelligence consulting company." ~ www.BardsFM.com
Carrie Madej, DO. "Dr. Madej has a Doctor of Osteopathy from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. She has completed internships at The Medical Center, Columbus Georgia and Mercer University in Macon Georgia, residency in Internal Medicine at Mercer University in Macon Georgia and practiced internal medicine with the Phoenix Medicine Group of Georgia. Carrie Madej has a great love for humanity and the sacredness of life and believes that the body, mind, and spirit are equally important in achieving wellness, and that the balanced body has the inherent ability to heal itself." ~ www.CarrieMadej.com