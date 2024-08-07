Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - August 7, 2024

Episode 2351 - Recommend you read Billions for the Bankers Debts for the People. -What is the move behind the feminists movement? -Did a man really get arrested in England for something he posted on Facebook? -What is wrong with men providing and a women being nurturing? -Venezuela leader blames the Jews for what? -Disney admits to gay agenda. -Are we opening society back up to the perversion that was going on in the days of Noah? -Why is scurvy in children on the rise? -Are we eventually going to have a more intimate relationship with technology if we keep accepting what the Elites keep throwing at us? -Is there a Mpox virus outbreak? -Conspiracy theories and are they true? Are aliens real? Great show today!

