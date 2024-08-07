Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - August 7, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2351 - Recommend you read Billions for the Bankers Debts for the People. -What is the move behind the feminists movement? -Did a man really get arrested in England for something he posted on Facebook? -What is wrong with men providing and a women being nurturing? -Venezuela leader blames the Jews for what? -Disney admits to gay agenda. -Are we opening society back up to the perversion that was going on in the days of Noah? -Why is scurvy in children on the rise? -Are we eventually going to have a more intimate relationship with technology if we keep accepting what the Elites keep throwing at us? -Is there a Mpox virus outbreak? -Conspiracy theories and are they true? Are aliens real? Great show today!