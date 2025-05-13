The WEF’s Dark Vision: Mind Control Through Neurotechnology?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The global elites at the World Economic Forum (WEF) have a disturbing new proposal: controlling the mind and body. Nita Farahany, the WEF’s leading voice on neurotechnology, revealed a chilling idea—implanting false memories and using pain as a tool for coercion. According to Farahany, companies could make millions embedding brain sensors into everyday devices like headphones to track brain activity.
Source @Retards Of TikTok
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/