EASTER: PAGAN, IDOL, ISHTAR RELIGION; NOT CHRISTIAN, Matt 12:40; Jonah 1:17; Exo 12:12-14, 20250419

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Matthew 12:40:

For as Jonas was three days and three nights in the whale's belly; so shall the Son of Man be three days and three nights in the heart of the earth. Amen!

Jonah 1:17:

Now the Lord had prepared a great fish to swallow up Jonah. And Jonah was in the belly of the fish three days and three nights. Amen!

OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST DIED ON WEDNESDAY AND ROSE ON SATURDAY AS THE LORD OF THE SABBATH!

Matthew 12:8:

For the SON of MAN is LORD even of the Sabbath day. Amen!

Exodus 12:12-14:

12 For I will pass through the land of Egypt this night, and will smite all the firstborn in the land of Egypt, both man and beast; and against all the gods of Egypt I will execute judgment: I am the Lord.

13 And the blood shall be to you for a token upon the houses where ye are: and when I see the blood, I will pass over you, and the plague shall not be upon you to destroy you, when I smite the land of Egypt.

14 And this day shall be unto you for a memorial; and ye shall keep it a feast to the Lord throughout your generations; ye shall keep it a feast by an ordinance for ever. Amen!

The popular belief is that Christ was crucified on a Friday and rose on a Sunday. But neither of these suppositions is supported by the Scriptural record. How do you get 3 days and 3 nights from 12 PM Friday to Early Sunday morning before dawn? It is scientifically, technically, and scientifically impossible in a 24-hour day.

Matthew 28:1-10

In the end of the Sabbath, as it began to dawn toward the first day of the week, came Mary Magdalene and the other Mary to see the sepulchre.

2 And, behold, there was a great earthquake: for the angel of the Lord descended from heaven, and came and rolled back the stone from the door, and sat upon it.

3 His countenance was like lightning, and his raiment white as snow:

4 And for fear of him the keepers did shake, and became as dead men.

5 And the angel answered and said unto the women, Fear not ye: for I know that ye seek Jesus, which was crucified.

6 He is not here: for he is risen, as he said. Come, see the place where the Lord lay.

7 And go quickly, and tell his disciples that he is risen from the dead; and, behold, he goeth before you into Galilee; there shall ye see him: lo, I have told you.

8 And they departed quickly from the sepulchre with fear and great joy; and did run to bring his disciples word.

9 And as they went to tell his disciples, behold, Jesus met them, saying, All hail. And they came and held him by the feet, and worshipped him.

10 Then said Jesus unto them, Be not afraid: go tell my brethren that they go into Galilee, and there shall they see me. Amen!

1 Corinthians 10:14-22:

14 Wherefore, my dearly beloved, flee from idolatry.

15 I speak as to wise men; judge ye what I say.

16 The cup of blessing which we bless, is it not the communion of the blood of Christ? The bread which we break, is it not the communion of the body of Christ?

17 For we being many are one bread, and one body: for we are all partakers of that one bread.

18 Behold Israel after the flesh: are not they which eat of the sacrifices partakers of the altar?

19 What say I then? that the idol is anything, or that which is offered in sacrifice to idols is anything?

20 But I say, that the things which the Gentiles sacrifice, they sacrifice to devils, and not to God: and I would not that ye should have fellowship with devils.

21 Ye cannot drink the cup of the Lord, and the cup of devils: ye cannot be partakers of the Lord's table, and of the table of devils.

22 Do we provoke the Lord to jealousy? are we stronger than He? Amen!

* * * * *

Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna, Winchester, VA, and Trenton, NJ)

Learn more at:

First Century Gospel Church:

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

