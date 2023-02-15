Here's a video where a man boils Ohio tap water, and this is what he saw.

What do you think?

Ohio Dir. of Natural Resources Says Approx. 3,500 Fish Were Killed in the Waters Around East Palestine





"The good news is there doesn't appear to be any increase in the fish or aquatic creatures killed since the first couple days of the derailment"

"The media's lack of coverage on Ohio's toxic explosion is alarming. American citizens are being poisoned, and this demands attention. We must hold our news sources accountable and demand they report on the facts." -- PoliTracker (Twitter)





