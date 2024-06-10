© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just Released Body Cam Footage of the IDF's Nuseirat Massacre While Obtaining 4 Hostages
A special clip published by israeli soldiers of the military operation carried out in the Nuseirat camp two days ago which resulting in rescuing 4 captives, killing 3 including an American and killing 650+ Palestinians. 2024/06/10
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.
FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f
FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)
CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Nuseirat, Massacre, Israeli, Hostages, Raid, Rescue, Gaza, Israel, IDF, IOF, IGF, footage, bodycam, Body Cam, Palestine, war, Jews,