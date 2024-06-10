Just Released Body Cam Footage of the IDF's Nuseirat Massacre While Obtaining 4 Hostages

289 views • 11 months ago

WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.

A special clip published by israeli soldiers of the military operation carried out in the Nuseirat camp two days ago which resulting in rescuing 4 captives, killing 3 including an American and killing 650+ Palestinians. 2024/06/10

Just Released Body Cam Footage of the IDF's Nuseirat Massacre While Obtaining 4 Hostages

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.