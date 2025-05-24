Who Actually Signed All That Stuff?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Republicans are unleashing an investigation into the [Bidan] cover-up.
This is a historic scandal.
The Dems are f-cked — and rightly so.
The corruption is so vast, where do you even start?
This investigation demands as much attention as a war crimes tribunal.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (23 May 2025)