BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tribute to Dr. Rashid Buttar, who passed away on May 18th.
FreedomNews
FreedomNews
378 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
143 views • 05/22/2023

It is with sadness, yet great appreciation, that we pay tribute to an amazing man and doctor, Dr. Rashid Buttar, who passed away on May 18th. Rashid was a fearless and tireless advocate of health freedom and
speaking truth to power, and he had an immense impact on helping the world understand the power of their bodies to heal, from literally anything.

Dr Rashid Buttar was a man who dedicated his life to serving others.

His life work was to encourage, build and cure people.

He will leave a huge hole in the hearts of people who knew him.

Keywords
rashid buttardr buttardr buttar passed awaydr buttar dies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy