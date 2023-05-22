Tribute to Dr. Rashid Buttar, who passed away on May 18th.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is with
sadness, yet great appreciation, that we pay tribute to an amazing man and
doctor, Dr. Rashid Buttar, who passed away on May 18th. Rashid
was a fearless and tireless advocate of health freedom and
speaking truth to power, and he had an immense impact on helping the world understand the power of their bodies to heal, from literally anything.
Dr Rashid Buttar was a man who dedicated his life to serving others.
His life work was to encourage, build and cure people.
He will leave a huge hole in the hearts of people who knew him.