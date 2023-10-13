MT HERMON. FALLEN ANGELS. HOOVER DAM 666 930. COLORADO.BIGFOOT. FLOOD OF EVIL REBELLION13

As God is my witness, I did not intentionally make this video the length it is! Praise Him all you people! In Jesus name! DO YOU KNOW theREAL Jesus? What He did for you/me? Read 1Corinthians verses 1-4 and believe the good news! I pray the grace and peace of Jesus Christ be with you all!





God bless you!

Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html

Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!





The Lords Prayer

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen.





Other Channels:





Many Fish

https://www.youtube.com/@wtfwu1/videos

Many Fish

https://odysee.com/@ManyFish:b

Many Fish

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/

Many Fishers

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos/videos

Many Fish

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/manyfish/videos?page=1

Many Fish

https://rumble.com/c/c-604505





e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com





Shared from and subscribe to:

Many Fish

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/



