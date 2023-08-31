The Rising Communist World Government

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
November 15th, 2020
Pastor Dean Odle preaches about the intensifying threat of Communism and the One World Government. As Christians, we need to be informed about current events and understand the world as the Bible has described it. Continue to stand strong in the last days and shine the light of Jesus Christ to the lost and the lukewarm.