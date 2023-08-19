BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

💥A Russian Missile Strike Hit the Chernihiv Drama Theatre - when a Large Military drones Exhibition was Taking Place in Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
166 views • 08/19/2023

A Russian missile strike hit the Chernihiv drama theatre when a large military drones exhibition was taking place, accordingly the present "exhibition" was a therm used to conceal the fact that it was a meeting between Ukrainian Army officials and military manufacturers, on the email to the guests of the event the following guidance was advised:

➖ The organizers immediately recommend not to wear a military uniform. “We urge you to come to the event in civilian clothes. If possible, change into a military uniform to avoid identifying the event as being related to the military sphere.”

➖ The event is closed, contains information that is sensitive to the country's defense capability (developments are presented), as well as the fact that most of the participants are active military. Therefore, filming or photographing participants is possible only with their prior verbal consent, the invitation says.

Video from a surveillance camera.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy