💥A Russian Missile Strike Hit the Chernihiv Drama Theatre - when a Large Military drones Exhibition was Taking Place in Ukraine

A Russian missile strike hit the Chernihiv drama theatre when a large military drones exhibition was taking place, accordingly the present "exhibition" was a therm used to conceal the fact that it was a meeting between Ukrainian Army officials and military manufacturers, on the email to the guests of the event the following guidance was advised:

➖ The organizers immediately recommend not to wear a military uniform. “We urge you to come to the event in civilian clothes. If possible, change into a military uniform to avoid identifying the event as being related to the military sphere.”

➖ The event is closed, contains information that is sensitive to the country's defense capability (developments are presented), as well as the fact that most of the participants are active military. Therefore, filming or photographing participants is possible only with their prior verbal consent, the invitation says.

Video from a surveillance camera.