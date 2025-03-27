The Root of Neurosis How Trauma Distorts Reality and Forms the False Self

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Neurosis doesn't come from nowhere—it has a root, and that root is trauma. But trauma does more than hurt us in the moment. It pushes us into our imagination, away from reality, and forces us to build an identity around illusion rather than truth. Over time, this becomes the foundation for all distorted thinking, emotional instability, and self-deception. This video explores how trauma leads to neurosis and why healing requires breaking free from the illusions it creates.