The Root of Neurosis How Trauma Distorts Reality and Forms the False Self
82 views • 5 months ago

Neurosis doesn’t come from nowhere—it has a root, and that root is trauma. But trauma does more than hurt us in the moment. It pushes us into our imagination, away from reality, and forces us to build an identity around illusion rather than truth. Over time, this becomes the foundation for all distorted thinking, emotional instability, and self-deception. This video explores how trauma leads to neurosis and why healing requires breaking free from the illusions it creates. 🔔 Subscribe for more deep insights into psychology, philosophy, and personal transformation. 💬 Comment below: Have you ever noticed how your mind creates patterns that keep you stuck?

mental healthpsychologytraumapersonal growthsubconscious mindself awarenessemotional healingself discoveryinner healinghealing journeyfalse selfshadow workhealing traumaemotional traumaneurosistrauma responsetrauma psychologyovercoming traumatrauma effectsillusion and realitytruth and illusion
