The Mark of the Beast, this is it!
MarK Shannon Kelley
MarK Shannon Kelley
36 followers
94 views • 5 months ago

Many are teaching that the mark of the beast is something other than what it really is.  Some even go as far as to say that if you don't keep the Sabbath, you have the Mark of the Beast already.  I take you for a very short and rough journey through just a few of the many scriptures that plainly explain what it is.  Walk with me for a little while people and see for yourself.  Feel free to leave your weird comments below.  Enjoy!  Kelley Ministries Studio One Productions 2025.

markmark of the beastnanofangsquantum dot tattoopalisademicro needle patch
