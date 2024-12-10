BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Understanding Salvation: Adam vs. Jesus
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • 6 months ago

In this uplifting message, we explore the importance of sharing the gospel and how you can participate. The speaker reflects on the hymn 'Whosoever Will' by Philip P. Bliss, emphasizing that salvation is available to everyone. The message delves into the biblical story of Adam's sin and its consequences, contrasting it with Jesus Christ's triumph over temptation. We are reminded of the significance of being 'born again' and the role of Jesus as the second Adam, who offers eternal life. Join us as we continue to dive deeper into understanding salvation in these morning devotions.

00:00 Introduction and Purpose
00:51 The Message of Whosoever Will
01:47 The Wages of Sin and the Gift of God
02:31 Adam's Disobedience and Its Consequences
04:02 Jesus' Temptation in the Wilderness
08:16 The Contrast Between the Two Adams
11:27 Conclusion and Invitation

Keywords
eternal lifesalvationbible studychristianityfaithborn againspiritual growthwhosoever willbible versesteachings of jesuschristian messagesspiritual enlightenmentnew creationbiblical teachingsroderick webstergospel sharingspiritual devotionchristian sermonssin and redemptionadam vs jesuscontrast between adam and jesusgospel devotion
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy