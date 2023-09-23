Horrifying Moments! How Ukraine Forces Out-Flank 'Trapped' Russians in Bakhmut

US Military News





Sep 21, 2023





Maliar emphasized that the "hottest" portions of the eastern front are around the Donetsk cities of Lyman and Bakhmut, with fierce fighting in the Bakhmut direction. She added that the situation could change rapidly, and as of the end of the day, there were battles on the northern flank around Bakhmut but no significant advances. On the southern flank, however, there were some advances, and Maliar stated, The enemy is trapped in the city itself thanks to our fighters. He cannot move fully, and he cannot leave the city.





In a report published by the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, it's suggested that Russia's grip on Bakhmut may be slipping as Ukraine's counteroffensive gains momentum. The report states that Ukrainian officials have recently signalled their intent to trap Russian forces within the city. Ukrainian operations in the Bakhmut area in recent days have been aimed at slowly enveloping Russian troops in Bakhmut and on its flanks.





