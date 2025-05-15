Is Psychological Counseling Biblical? with Martin and Deidre Bobgan (Part 1)

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/psychological-counseling-biblical-martin-and-deidre-bobgan-part-1





On today’s program and next week, as well, we’ll be discussing what the Scripture has to say about believers ministering to one another, which, sad to say, is foreign to the way most churches with rare exceptions go about counseling, even under the label of “biblical counseling.” My guests to discuss this important subject are Dr. Martin and Deidre Bobgan. They are prolific writers with more than 20 titles to their credit, nearly all addressing the scriptural problems with psychological counseling and Christian psychology, so-called. Many of their books can be downloaded from their website, which is www.pamweb.org, or you can order their books, their hardcopies, from The Berean Call.





