Schlusswort zu Holocaustleugnung - Gericht in Duisburg [Henry Hafenmayer 16.09.2019]

Henry's Schlussworte beim Gericht in Duisburg 2019 wegen "Holocaustleugnung".
Buch "Das Märchen vom bösen Deutschen" von Benton L. Bradberry
PDF in Deutsch https://archive.org/details/das-maerchen-vom-bosen-deutschen
PDF in Englisch https://archive.org/details/the-myth-of-german-villainybenton-l.-bradberry/mode/2up
Hörbuch in Englisch: https://archive.org/details/bradberrmythofgermanvillainy/Bradberry+Benton+L.+-+The+myth+of+German+villainy+04.mp3
Henry Hafenmayer:
Wuwox https://www.wuwox.com/c/henryhafenmayer
Telegram https://t.me/henryhafenmayer
GoyimTV https://goyimtv.com/channel/3223816587/HenryHafenmayer
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/henryhafenmayer