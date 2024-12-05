Atherosclerosis Q&R (Timestamps Below)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
00:00:12 - Dr. B, are you still seeing patients in Huntington Beach? Whatever happened to Tuesday nights? It seems like you are in a different country or something. Am I missing something?
00:01:47 - Can Atherosclerosis be improved?
00:07:43 - Is there a common cause for carrying tightness in your left pectoral/shoulder region? My left side is always extremely tight more than my right. I’m right-handed and see the chiropractor somewhat regularly.
00:11:12 - What about Sarcoidosis and can it interfere with blood flow?
00:14:29 - I have RA, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia, L shoulder bone on bone, and R knee bone on bone. I’ve had 2 joint replacements and 50% blockage in the left artery of my heart. I have a hard time walking in a lot of pain. I take 12 meds a day and not getting any better. My fifties were bad, my sixties are worse, and I’ve gained a lot of weight. What can I do to help myself and get off these meds?
