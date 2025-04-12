Transmission Controller Genius! An interview with Rand Ash, creator of the Ultimate NAG52.

Ashcon "Rand Ash" Mohseninia has designed the hardware and software for the custom, open-source TCU known as the Ultimate NAG52. He has a number of other projects that hack into the Mercedes CAN bus to accomplish cool things in W211s and other cars. In this interview, we cover his background, some technical information on what to expect when using an Ultimate NAG52 TCU, and other related topics.



I picked up an Ultimate NAG52 transmission control unit from Rand Ash, so that I can customize my transmission’s behavior in Evonne the Turbodiesel. At the very least, I want control over the shift points. Ultimate NAG52 gives the owner the ability to tune transmission behaviors via a USB port and allows the driver to select different transmission modes for different driving situations / styles.



When I bought mine I wound up asking Rand some questions, and it led to this interview. It’s great for gearheads with a technical side. I hope you enjoy it!



