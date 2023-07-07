‘Missing’ Biden corruption case witness Dr. Gal Luft details allegations against Biden’s family - 7-06-2023

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/07/missing-biden-corruption-whistleblower-dr-gal-luft-goes/



Missing Biden corruption whistleblower Dr. Gal Luft released a 14-minute video to The New York Post on Thursday detailing damning allegations against Joe Biden and his family in a massive international bribery scheme filmed in an undisclosed location while on the run from the Biden regime and Department of Justice.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Luft vanished from Cyprus in April under mysterious circumstances. He is now living as a fugitive in undisclosed foreign location.

Luft was an adviser to CEFC China Energy (CEFC), a business conglomerate with extremely close ties to the Chinese Communist Party. He served alongside Hunter Biden.

CEFC Energy paid Hunter approximately $5 million in 2017 alone to secure energy deals in the United States, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Gal said he was arrested in Cyprus to stop him from testifying to the House Oversight Committee. Luft has evidence that the Biden family received payments from individuals with ties to Chinese military intelligence and that they had an FBI mole who shared classified information with their benefactors from the China-controlled energy company CEFC.

Dr. Luft also released incriminating evidence against the lawless FBI and DOJ and their illegal acts to defend Joe Biden.

Dr. Gal Luft: Under normal circumstances, I would be testifying before Congress about my experience with CFC. Sadly, due to circumstances I shall describe here in this video, I am forced to tell you this story via video.