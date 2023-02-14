BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is The Set-Apart Spirit Calling You To Be Set-Apart
Community Service Radio
Community Service Radio
3 views • 02/14/2023

Thank you for joining us with kmsr1700am.com for another Ask Seek and Knock Teaching as we discuss the topic “Is The Set-Apart Spirit Calling You To Be Set-Apart?”. What does the Scripture tell us about this topic? Grab your Scriptures and Highlighters, and Let’s Get Started. Please share it with your friends and if you liked it, give it a Like on whatever platform you are watching this on.

If you would like to support this ministry, you can give to someone that you know needs Help!


Or give to the following...


https://www.kmsr1700am.com/ or https://www.commsr.com/


Listen to us live HERE 24/7

Keywords
godjesusyeshualawend timeswordtorahsabbathshabbatlordcommandmentsend time prophecyask seek and knockkeep my commandmentsyehovhamoses lawshabbat studiessabbath studies
