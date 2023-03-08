BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Water-Only Solvent Extraction is Changing the Game for Natural Products
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
3 views • 03/08/2023

Well, it turns out that certain solvents like butane or super critical CO2 are commonly used, but have you heard of the water-only extraction method?💦

In this video, Benjamin Lightburn, the CEO and co-founder of Filament Health, a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug discovery and development company,talks about the water-only extraction method they use. 💧

This innovative technology is effective in replacing highly polar or moderately polar solvents like ethanol, methanol, and methylate.

To learn more about Benjamin and his work with Filament Health, click here now!

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

Keywords
alternativehealthinnovative technologypsychedelic drug
