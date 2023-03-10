The Sword and the 144,000 Virgin Bride

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How much do you love truth? A liar runs this world. Truth is sharper than a double edged sword. It leaves no room for the carnal mind to please anyone. Can you imagine being hated by the whole world and most who claim to believe in God/Jesus? That is the status of those who ends up living for God/Jesus and going to heaven.