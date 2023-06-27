Derek Harvey: 'Massive Cover Up' of Chinese Penetration of US Gov, SEC, FBI, DOJ, Biden WH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Derek Harvey: 'Massive Cover Up' of Chinese Penetration of US Gov, SEC, FBI, DOJ & Biden White House
Chinese Have Successfully Penetrated The Government, SEC, FBI, DOJ & Biden White House
source:
https://rumble.com/v2wjnw0-derek-harvey-massive-cover-up-of-chinese-penetration-of-us-gov-sec-fbi-doj-.html