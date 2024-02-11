The Tucker Carlson - President Putin Interview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This interview is a must-see, especially if you would like to know the real reasons behind the current Special Military Operation by Russia in Ukraine. President Putin gives us a much-valued history lesson that some of us already know, but so many people still have no idea about.
A great achievement by Tucker Carlson.
Video Source:
Closing Theme Music:
'Mighty Russia' by Steve Oxen
Closing Credits Compilation
Westcombe Motion Pictures
Oxley Park, NSW
Australia 2760
MMXXIV
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Tucker Carlson (or President Putin) or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pce sun23:23