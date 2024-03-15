BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THIS New Rule Could Make CRIMINALS Out of Small Business Owners
40 views • 03/15/2024

Glenn Beck


Mar 14, 2024


Did you know the Corporate Transparency Act could make small business owners CRIMINALS? Former investment banker and “You Will Own Nothing” author Carol Roth joins the Glenn Beck Program to explain how the federal government is completely out of control. She also says she'll join Glenn in a lawsuit to end this UNCONSTITUTIONAL act.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OC6oI8RyRtM

Keywords
lawsuitcriminalscarol rothglenn beckout of controlfederal governmentunconstitutionalsmall business ownersnew rulecorporate transparency act
