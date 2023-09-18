Social and Relational Activities to Think Collectively and Promote Teamwork - Tina Yeager

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We were created by God to be in relationship with others and to have community, Tina Yeager says. Tina is a therapist and the author of Upcycled: Crafted for a Purpose, which walks readers through craft-oriented lessons that foster community teamwork and relational activities. Tina discusses the negative effect that the Covid pandemic had on everyone’s social lives and how parents can help their developmentally stunted kids get up to speed after living through an era of Zoom classes and mask mandates. She breaks down the dangers of too much screen time and gives ideas for outdoor activities and social events to help your kids grow and learn.
TAKEAWAYS
People are experiencing long-term mental health issues because they overloaded with screen time during the pandemic
The brain is plastic, so people always have an opportunity to grow at any point in their lives
Engage your kids in activities that will help them think critically and develop social skills
Do group activities together with your kids and friends that help you think collectively and engage in healthy teamwork
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
The Blind Movie Trailer: https://bit.ly/46SuLO1
The Blind Movie Tickets: https://bit.ly/3pZk0sv
Download the App: https://bit.ly/3d2wSYy
Upcycled: Crafted For a Purpose Book: https://amzn.to/46aMBKV
🔗 CONNECT WITH TINA YEAGER
Website: https://www.tinayeager.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tyeagerwriting/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tina.yeager.9/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tyeagerwrites
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tinayeager/
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3QQaZgq
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Patriot Mobile: https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/
Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/
Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina
Redemption Shield: (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/