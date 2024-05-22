Question: Aren't you making the gospel too complicated for Catholics?





Question: Aren’t you making the gospel too complicated by saying that Catholics are not saved even though they believe in the crucified and risen Christ?





Response: It is the Roman Catholic Church that has complicated the gospel. Anyone who truly believes the simple gospel that Paul declared (“that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures…”—1 Cor 15:1-4) is saved.





But to the simple gospel Rome has added baptism, good works, penance, the sacrifice of the Mass, prayers to Mary and the saints, suffering in purgatory, Mass for the dead to get them out of purgatory, extreme unction (last rites), holy water, candles, rituals, etc. These are all means to salvation according to Rome. It would be very unlikely that a Roman Catholic would not believe in at least some of these heresies. Anyone who believes to any extent in anyone or anything whatsoever for salvation in addition to Christ’s finished work on the cross has rejected the gospel, which “is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth” (Rom 1:16) and is not saved.





