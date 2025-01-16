BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Reporter asks about who gets credit for the Ceasefire Deal, Mr. President, you or Trump - The White House stated thanks to constructive partnership with Trump's team
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
8 months ago

Reporter asks about who get credit for the Ceasefire Deal: "Who does the history books credit for this, Mr. President, you or Trump?"

Outgoing President Joe Biden: "Is that a joke?" 

Cynthia... it was Trump! 

Adding: The White House stated that the deal between Israel and Hamas was achieved in part thanks to constructive partnership with Trump’s team.

They also acknowledged that the deal might not go smoothly and see a threat of escalation in the conflict if Hamas does not release the hostages, but they hope for its fullest implementation. A meeting is scheduled for Thursday in Cairo, where all issues related to the agreement will be discussed.

U.S. authorities also confirmed that, as part of the first phase of the deal, two American hostages will be released.

Adding: 

Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed forces of Hamas, issue a statement celebrating the ceasefire.

"Peace be upon you for your patience and steadfastness in the face of tyranny. Peace upon the souls of our martyrs, our innocent children, and our oppressed elders. Peace upon your spirits that will one day soar in the skies of our sacred Jerusalem and our free Al-Aqsa, cleansed from the filth of your killers." 

Adding:  

Remember: The ceasefire does not officially take hold until Sunday, the 19th of January. The Zionists have already been authorized to operate with "maximum force" in the next few days in an attempt to wash the taste of defeat from their mouths. Given their conduct of the war so far, it is not difficult to tell what that means. 

Sadly, we can expect many more massacres in the coming days, and fighting is still ongoing in the occupied West Bank, where the Zionists and their puppets have escalated their attacks recently. 

Likewise, the struggle against Zionism will continue in one form or another until victory. While the Zionists have lost this battle, the apartheid state still stands, and so the war continues. 

Do not let this ceasefire make you complacent, the people of Palestine and their resistance still need our help. Join a group, organize and agitate against Zionism. Every contribution, great and small, can help bring about the end of the Zionist apartheid regime occupying Palestinian land.

