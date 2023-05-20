This Gold and Silver Price Pullback Won't Last Forever! | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Many of you have expressed their concerns about the recent drop in gold and silver prices, wondering about the causes of this recent slump. Several factors have contributed to this situation, with the most significant ones seemingly being the strength of our dollar.

Moreover, there are signs of inherent weakness in the U.S. economy. An economic slowdown usually leads to a decline in commodity prices, driven by the expectation of reduced overall demand for commodities. Despite being considered as money by many people, gold, silver, and platinum are still susceptible to fluctuations in the overall economic strength. However, it's not unusual for this relationship to deviate over a short span.

