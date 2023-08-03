BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Terrifying Reality of Replacing Fossil Fuels with Green Energy - Prof. Simon Michaux
Deception By Omission
Deception By Omission
25 views • 08/03/2023

The replacement of all fossil fuels with green energy is filled with unproven assumptions and ignored material realities. Professor Simon Michaux uses what he calls "blue chip data" or "their own data" to demonstrate the reality of what it means to replace our current fossil fuel energy model with green energy.

The data is solid and the conclusions are a 2x4 to the middle of the forehead. Energy is the basis of civilization. Our current model is fading, but will green energy be the solution?

Listen carefully to the presentation of Prof. Simon Michaux. Very solid data and graphs are used to prove his conclusions. They blow to smithereens the current replacement model of green energy with the reality of availability of materials to make this happen.

This is NOT an intentional attack on green energy, just a recognition of the truth about what it will take to make the green replacement happen.

Watch and learn the truth about what we all face. It is a sobering splash of reality which tells all of us that times are changing and we must all prepare for a very different economy like it or not.

 Professor Michaux tells us why. Watch and listen carefully.

Subscribe to this channel for more updates. 


Keywords
energy industrygreen energysolar energywind energypolitics and current eventsfossil fuelenergy realityenergy fact data
