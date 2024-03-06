A Potpourri of Appendices Judgment Day! Radio Discussion

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/god-regathering-jews

Dave, last week we said that we were getting very close to Armageddon, and I don’t know if that got anybody out there excited, but I think you’d better spell it out exactly what you meant by that.





Dave: Well, of course, we are at least seven years away, from my understanding. A pre-Trib Rapture…so the Rapture will occur first, take the true Christians out of here…





Tom: Which is imminent, could happen at any time.





