RT News - October 07 2024 3PM GMT

Oct 7, 2024
rt.com
A spokesperson for the International Red Cross tells RT Gaza's health care system is in ruins and millions of Palestinians remain displaced almost a year on from Israel's initial assault on the enclave. As the IDF pledges to strike Iran in response to last week's missile attack Washington is reportedly willing to pay its ally to refrain from targeting certain facilities. Israeli strikes rain down on Lebanon both today and overnight, with dozens of people reported killed in the past 24 hours.