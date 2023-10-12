🏡🌾 Deep Dive Into The World Of Self-Sufficiency 🥩🥕

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤝 Melissa K. Norris, a modern homesteading specialist describes how she started her journey to self-sufficiency.
So, Let’s join Melissa K. Norris to explore about Growing Food Sustainably..
🎙️ http://bit.ly/3ErQj6Z
It with raising grass-fed beef and pasture-raised pork. 🐄🐖 We even began butchering our own chickens for eggs. 🍳
With fewer options a decade ago, we decided to step up our gardening game.
🌿🍅 Homemade tomato sauce in glass jars replaced store-bought with high fructose corn syrup. 🍅🥫
Now, we produce 75% of our fruits and 65% of our veggies for a year, preserving them for our family of four. 🍎🥦
It's all about sustainability and delicious, homegrown goodness! 🌾🏡