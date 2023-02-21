© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr.SHIVA 2024: The Science of the Vinyl Chloride Disaster in Ohio. Why Democrats & Republicans Are To Blame.
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, U.S. Senate Candidate, provides a scientific molecular health analysis of vinyl chloride and its effects on health, particularly in relation human health, and a historic analysis of how Democrats & Republicans together created the conditions for the devastating disaster in East Palestine, Ohio.