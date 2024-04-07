BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NCAA March Madness on US Sports: Purdue vs. NC State - Final Four highlights
25 views • 04/07/2024

Purdue defeated NC State 63-50 to advance to the 2024 NCAA March Madness championship game. The Boilermakers were led by a 20 point, 12 rebound performance from Zach Edey. Watch the full game highlights here.


Watch highlights, game recaps and much more from the NCAA Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments on the official NCAA March Madness App.

Keywords
nbabasketballbasketball playerussportsnetworkussportsradioncaa basketballcaitlyn clark
