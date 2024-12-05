BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Kris Sims—End Wasteful Government Spending!
41 views • 6 months ago

December 5, 2024: My guest this week is Kris Sims, Alberta Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. She exposes extravagant federal government waste in many departments, including millions of dollars spent on podcasts that nobody listens to, raises and bonuses awarded to bureaucrats in failing departments and agencies, ‘sex toys’ tours in foreign countries and billions in welfare handed out to large multinational corporations. We also touch on the self-serving attempt to extend the timing of the next election so that dozens of MPs will qualify for their lavish pensions even if their constituents vote them out.


Follow Kris and the work of the CTF at: https://www.taxpayer.com


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

taxestrudeaudebtdeficitinterestchp canadarod taylorpartyparks canadafederal budgettaxpayerscorporate welfaresex toyskris simsevctfchpcanadachp talkschristian heritagefallow deersidney islandmp pensionselectic carsgovernment podcasts
