We Need Strong Political Leaders | Sean Parnell Battleground [clip]

We Need Strong Political Leaders
If there was any doubt before, the government's response to COVID revealed an extreme lack of strong and ethical leadership. Jake Bequette and Sean Parnell discuss the importance of political leaders standing firm in their beliefs, especially when those beliefs are unpopular among the media and political/cultural elites.
https://rumble.com/v2ne8hm-we-need-strong-political-leaders.html