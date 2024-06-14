Fire will fall from on high, it will spread by means of nuclear energy

June 10, 2024 – Message of St. Michael the Archangel to Luz de Maria

«Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:

I come to you sent by the Most Holy Trinity. You will receive our angelic protection whenever you invoke us.

As children of God, all mankind must look to the signs and signals of this time. At the time of the Tower of Babel (Gen. 11:1-9) the human creature had grown so much in its ego that it believed it could reach God and created that which separated them when they came to speak different languages.

At this moment I see a humanity grown in its ego, which no longer desires to reach God, but desires that God does not exist in the life of each one, as God Almighty.

[Humanity] will suffer heavily for it, but not as in the Tower of Babel, but with what man himself has created for his own suffering and pains; they will groan and cry out for Divine Help, but the pains because of the armament will have turned against man himself.

Fire will fall from on high, fire that will spread over almost the whole Earth by means of nuclear energy [1].

It is human pride that wishes to continue to be the master of the Earth, to rule over all and to have its desires fulfilled throughout the Earth.

The Righteous of the Righteous [2] comes to divide the wheat from the tares (Mt. 13:24-30), to separate the Light from the darkness.

After the public appearance of the Antichrist will come the Angel of Peace [3]:

He is sent as a great act of Divine Mercy….

He is sent by the Holy Trinity to cry out to mankind to return to God….

And before the fury of the Antichrist, he will be persecuted, but not dejected; he will be slandered, but not defeated, because being in the presence of the Angel of Peace, the human creature will feel in his heart pain or happiness according to the quantity and quality of his acts and deeds. [The Angel of Peace] will be feared for his holiness and his truth, which, like a sword, will leave breathless those who wish to stagger the Mystical Body of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.

The Angel of Peace is a human creature:

He is not Elijah… He is not Enoch… He is not John… It is not another creature, but it is He, the Angel of Peace.

Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, America and Russia are so close, that one wrong step will raise the uncontrollable spark of war.

Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, the tectonic plates are moving strongly on Earth, the magnetism acts attracting to Earth unexpected meteorites of great size.

Pray for Bolivia and Central America.

Pray My children, pray for Jamaica, it will suffer.

Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for Argentina, it enters a crossroads.

Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for the coming sickness for all mankind.

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6229-fire-will-fall-from-on-high-it-will-spread-by-means-of-nuclear-energy/







--------------

Saint Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle. Be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil. May God rebuke him we humbly pray; and do Thou, O Prince of the Heavenly Host, by the Power of God, cast into hell Satan and all the evil spirits, who prowl through the world seeking the ruin of souls. Amen.