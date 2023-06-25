Trump about using the military to force 'vaccinate' everyone ('in a very powerful manor') PRESCRIBE FREEDOM version

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump On Tape: I Grab Women "By The Pu**y” - YouTubehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WhsSzIS84ks
President Trump says the military is ready to distribute the vaccine as soon as it is ready - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=emWWHaZQhnU
Coronavirus: Trump looking at using military to distribute COVID-19 vaccine - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5O4bZ842qU
Omicron spreading faster than Delta and vaccinated recovered more likely to be infected WHO chief - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7u3hd564H5c