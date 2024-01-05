VAXX pushing rock star killed by VAXX poison injections

https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1742801803874283668
"Torsun Burkhardt is Dead.
#diedsuddenly (49) Cancer.
The band were Zero Covid fanatics & had made their own videogame.
Inject as many tinfoil hat wearers as possible against their will -
Unmasked & vaccination opponents die on the street. #Pfizer"
https://www.lautDOTde/News/Egotronic-Torsun-Burkhardt-ist-tot-02-01-2024-20145
###
Egotronic - Nadel Verpflichtend (Official Music Video)
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=rdeb-0akITE
###
Elvis Presley - Can't Help Falling in Love (Lyrics)
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=MqazV4hbu8E
Mirrored - bootcamp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.